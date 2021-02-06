Paylocity Holding Corporation Just Beat EPS By 289%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) defied analyst predictions to release its second-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$146m, some 2.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.17, 289% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:PCTY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Paylocity Holding from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$625.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 24% to US$0.95 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$625.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.0% to US$215. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Paylocity Holding at US$230 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$111. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Paylocity Holding shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Paylocity Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Paylocity Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.0% increase next year well below the historical 21%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Paylocity Holding is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Paylocity Holding's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Paylocity Holding's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Paylocity Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Paylocity Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Paylocity Holding that you need to take into consideration.

