Paylocity Holding Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PCTY

In trading on Friday, shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $207.00, changing hands as low as $205.41 per share. Paylocity Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCTY's low point in its 52 week range is $152.01 per share, with $313 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.