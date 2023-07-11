Paylocity Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PCTY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $199.77, changing hands as high as $202.22 per share. Paylocity Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PCTY's low point in its 52 week range is $160 per share, with $276.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $200.54.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLDZ
WSBC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.