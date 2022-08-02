Paylocity Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PCTY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $211.57, changing hands as high as $211.64 per share. Paylocity Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCTY's low point in its 52 week range is $152.01 per share, with $313 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $211.40.

