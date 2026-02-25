Paylocity Holding (BIT:1PCTY) Price Target Decreased by 14.61% to 143.33

The average one-year price target for Paylocity Holding (BIT:1PCTY) has been revised to €143.33 / share. This is a decrease of 14.61% from the prior estimate of €167.85 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €123.54 to a high of €194.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from the latest reported closing price of €132.00 / share.

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PCTY is 0.22%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 47,863K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,492K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares , representing a decrease of 52.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PCTY by 9.12% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,164K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PCTY by 7.07% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,765K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PCTY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,743K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PCTY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,418K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PCTY by 13.28% over the last quarter.

