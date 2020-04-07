Paylocity Enriches Video Platform Offerings on VidGrid Buyout

Paylocity PCTY recently announced the acquisition of video-sharing tech startup — VidGrid — for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Paylocity enhance its capabilities in the video communication space.

Founded in 2012, VidGrid is one of the leading video platform providers. Apart from recording, hosting, and sharing features, VidGrid’s platform transform videos into a two-way conversation, thereby enhancing employee collaboration, engagement and connection at the workplace.

Paylocity’s latest acquisition is well timed amid coronavirus-led global lockdown which has spurred the necessity of remote working. However, remote working is a serious challenge for organizations in maintaining smooth communication and collaboration with its workforce.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Paylocity Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Paylocity Holding Corporation Quote

Here, VidGrid’s video platform will help organizations build better communication and collaboration with employees. Users can use VidGrid’s technology to communicate and collaborate about various topics, including training and education, sales, and customer success.

Therefore, VidGrid’s acquisition will help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company lure new clients.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tech Companies Enhancing Remote-Working Tool Capabilities

Paylocity is not the only company which is trying to bank on the opportunities resulting from the coronavirus-induced stay-home wave. Most recently, Palo Alto Networks PANW announced its agreement to acquire software-defined wide area network provider — CloudGenix— for approximately $420 million. Founded in 2013, CloudGenix helps its clients manage and secure network traffic at branches or distributed locations.

Notably, due to the global quarantine situation, organizations are moving to cloud so that their employees can work from home uninterruptedly. However, transition of workloads to the cloud has several concerns — the most important being security. In the current environment, where a massive global workforce is forced to work remotely, the security risk multiplies several times. Here, with CloudGenix solution, organizations will be shielded from security threats caused by traffic entering their servers from multiple unknown devices.

Furthermore, several other tech companies are enhancing their capabilities and offerings to tap the opportunities from the growing work-from-home trend. Last week, RingCentral RNG rolled out a video-conferencing product — RingCentral Video (RCV). With message video-phone capabilities, RingCentral’s RCV offers services, including business voice, SMS and fax.

In late March, Avaya Holding AVYA launched its much-awaited Avaya Cloud Office. The highly-anticipated UC-as-a-Service (UCaaS) is built on RingCentral’s open platform, which offers services, including video conferencing, messaging, calling, file sharing and collaboration across any device or user location.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.