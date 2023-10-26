If you’ve been putting all your purchases on your credit card, you’re likely racking up small fees that will end up costing you big.

Whenever you go to pay for a latte, for example, many vendors are likely to charge you a processing fee — where you’re charged an additional amount if you pay by card. Usually, these are charged as a percentage of your total buy, around 1.5% to 3.5% that credit card companies charge merchants, per USA Today.

Most businesses in the past would cover these fees, but inflation has been one of the top reasons they’re starting to charge customers. “The cost of credit card fees is our number three cost of doing business behind payroll and rent,” said business owner Patti Riordan, who owns Smoke Stack Hobby Shop in Lancaster, Ohio, as reported by USA Today.

Many credit card fees end up feeling like tipping: You don’t think about paying it in the moment, but it ends up being a large chunk of change. In fact, The Merchants Payments Coalition estimates that all these credit card processing fees cost the average family more than $1,000 in 2022, up from $900 in 2021. That’s quite a hefty amount.

Paying with cash, on the other hand, will save you all that money. This means you won’t be charged a processing fee or 20% interest charge later on. Many sellers may also be willing to offer a discount when you pay with cash because you won’t incur any card fees.

Using cash eliminates the need to pay annual fees, a requirement for many credit cards. Just make sure the ATM you use isn’t also charging a transaction fee for withdrawals.

Cash also means you’re more likely to stick with your budget — largely because when you run out, you can’t spend more on impulse or unnecessary buys. Physically handing over the exact amount makes you more aware of your overall spending, and encourages you to think twice about each purchase.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Paying With Cash Could Save You $1,000 a Year — Here’s Why

