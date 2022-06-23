Paying an Outrageous Price for Medication? Check Here to See if There's a Cheaper Option

U.S. healthcare costs can be expensive, even if you have insurance coverage. For those without insurance, it can be even worse. The price of prescription drugs can be so high that some Americans choose to go without their medications. The good news is there's an alternative that may help you save money on the cost of your medications. Find out how.

Introducing the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

Mark Cuban wants to make prescription drugs more affordable for all. To do that, he started his company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.

His online store provides low-cost drugs to Americans, and the company can do this by dealing with drug manufacturers directly. This cuts out the need for traditional pharmacies and eliminates costly markups.

While not all medications are available, many commonly prescribed medications are part of the program.

It's worth noting that Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company doesn't accept health insurance. But the price may be lower than what you'd pay with insurance. For those who are uninsured, this company could provide life-changing financial relief. This solution could help you keep more money in your bank account while getting the medications you need.

How to get low-cost medicine

First, you'll want to see if your prescription is available in the online store. You can do this by visiting the website and searching for your medication. If available, the discounted price will be shown, so you can quickly tell if you'll be able to save money.

Next, you'll want to create an online account and tell your medical provider where they need to send your prescription. Once the prescription is received, you'll be able to pay for your medicine. Finally, your prescription will be filled and delivered to your home in a few days.

If you have an HSA or FSA card, you can use it to pay for your order.

If your medication is not yet available, you may want to check again in the future. The company plans to add additional medications monthly.

Other ways to save money on prescription drugs

If your medication is not yet available through the Market Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, you may be looking for ways to trim your prescription drug spending.

Here are three options to try:

Look for a manufacturer's coupon. Check to see if the drug manufacturer offers a coupon. You can use these coupons at the pharmacy, which may lower your price.

Check GoodRx prices. GoodRx is another excellent discount tool that could help you find a coupon. Before paying for your medication, check if a coupon is available.

Research income-based programs. Some drug manufacturers offer income-based solutions. If you meet the qualifications, you may be able to get your prescriptions for free or at a significantly lower cost.

If you're paying high prescription prices, you're not alone. Healthcare and medication costs are a large portion of the monthly budget for many. According to research, the average U.S. household pays $431 per month on healthcare expenses.

You may be able to reduce your monthly spending by making small changes in your daily life. Check out these personal finance resources for additional ways to save money.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.