Payfare Explores Strategic Options Incl. Potential Sale Or Merger

(RTTNews) - Payfare Inc. (PAY.TO) said that its board has initiated a comprehensive and thorough strategic review process to explore and evaluate a broad range of potential options for the Company to enhance value. The review process will assess strategic alternatives that may include a potential sale, merger or other business combination.

There can be no assurances that the strategic review will result in any specific transaction or outcome.

