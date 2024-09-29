News & Insights

Payfare Explores Strategic Options Incl. Potential Sale Or Merger

September 29, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Payfare Inc. (PAY.TO) said that its board has initiated a comprehensive and thorough strategic review process to explore and evaluate a broad range of potential options for the Company to enhance value. The review process will assess strategic alternatives that may include a potential sale, merger or other business combination.

There can be no assurances that the strategic review will result in any specific transaction or outcome.

