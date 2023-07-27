Payday Loans Vs. Installment Loans: What’s The Difference?

Both payday and installment loans can provide funds quickly when you need financial assistance, but come with key differences, including fees, repayment and qualification requirements. Understanding these differences can help you understand which loan option is best for you.

Payday Loans vs. Installment Loans at a Glance

Before accepting a payday or installment loan, it’s vital to understand the differences, risks and benefits of both loan types.

Payday loans offer fast funding with few qualification requirements. These loans typically come in amounts up to $500 and must be repaid before or on your next payday. Although appealing, payday loans often come with excessive fees, which can make them difficult to repay.

Installment loans, on the other hand, are loans that are repaid in monthly installments over a set period of time typically with fixed interest rates. The most common installment loans are personal loans, which offer loan amounts between $1,000 and $100,000. While mortgages and auto loans are also considered installment loans, they’re not comparable to payday loans, so we don’t refer to them in this article.

Here are the key differences between these two loans:

What Are Payday Loans?

Payday loans offer short-term funding with sky-high fees and the loan principal is often based on a portion of the borrower’s income. These loans are typically offered in amounts up to $500 dollars, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and fees can be equivalent to APRs as high as 400%.

In many cases, payday loans are marketed toward individuals with low incomes, poor credit scores or difficult financial situations. Payday lenders often have limited, if any, qualification requirements.

With a payday loan, you provide direct deposit information or a postdated check for the collection of the payment on its due date. Borrowers must repay the loan on or before their next pay period, with only a few states allowing extensions.

These loans are available from both storefront vendors and online.

Requirements To Apply for a Payday Loan

The application process for a payday loan is much less involved than for an installment loan. Payday loans are available to most borrowers, and to apply, you often need to meet these requirements:

Be at least 18 years old. Most loans require borrowers to be at least 18 years old.

Most loans require borrowers to be at least 18 years old. Proof of residency. You’ll need to provide proof that you reside in the state where you’re applying.

You’ll need to provide proof that you reside in the state where you’re applying. Valid identification. The type of identification required to apply can vary but can be a Social Security number (SSN), taxpayer identification number (TIN) or government-issued photo identification.

The type of identification required to apply can vary but can be a Social Security number (SSN), taxpayer identification number (TIN) or government-issued photo identification. Proof of stable income. You’ll need to demonstrate a reliable income to show lenders you can repay a loan. Stable income can originate from employment, disability, retirement or self-employment.

You’ll need to demonstrate a reliable income to show lenders you can repay a loan. Stable income can originate from employment, disability, retirement or self-employment. Contact information. This requirement may vary depending on the lender. However, lenders generally request an email address or valid phone number to contact you.

Payday Loan Risks

Payday loans come with a handful of risks that make them an option we generally don’t recommend. You may encounter the following risks:

Excessive fees. With sky-high fees, payday loans are often predatory as they can become debt traps for borrowers. Loan fees can range from $10 to $30 for every $100 borrowed, according to the CFPB. Over two weeks, a $15 fee for $100 borrowed equals an APR of almost 400%. In total, the average borrower spends $520 in fees to borrow $375, according to Pew Research Center, and they need five months to repay the loan—despite typically having two-week terms.

With sky-high fees, payday loans are often predatory as they can become debt traps for borrowers. Loan fees can range from $10 to $30 for every $100 borrowed, according to the CFPB. Over two weeks, a $15 fee for $100 borrowed equals an APR of almost 400%. In total, the average borrower spends $520 in fees to borrow $375, according to Pew Research Center, and they need five months to repay the loan—despite typically having two-week terms. Cycle of debt. The challenges that come with repayment result in four out of five payday loans being rolled over, the CFPB found. Payday loans can lead to a cycle of debt when borrowers use additional loans to cover their initial loan. That cycle is difficult to break and is another reason why taking out a payday loan can be risky.

The challenges that come with repayment result in four out of five payday loans being rolled over, the CFPB found. Payday loans can lead to a cycle of debt when borrowers use additional loans to cover their initial loan. That cycle is difficult to break and is another reason why taking out a payday loan can be risky. Collections. If you fail to repay a payday loan, your credit and finances can take a significant hit. Collectors may try to withdraw funds directly from your checking account, and if the payment fails, the lender may begin the debt collection process.

What Are Installment Loans?

Installment loans—one of the most common types of personal loans—are repaid on a set schedule typically with fixed interest rates. The term of the loan you select during the application process determines how long you have to repay the loan.

Installment loans range from $1,000 to $100,000, depending on your credit history and income. The interest rates on the best personal loans generally range from 4% to 36%.

To get an installment loan, you can apply either online or in person. A lender will review your application and financial information and determine whether or not to offer you a loan.

Requirements To Apply for an Installment Loan

When applying for an installment loan, keep in mind these requirements:

Minimum credit score. For most personal loans, a credit score of at least 670 is necessary to qualify, but there are lenders that offer personal loans for bad credit.

For most personal loans, a credit score of at least 670 is necessary to qualify, but there are lenders that offer personal loans for bad credit. Minimum income. Most lenders require borrowers to have a stable source of income and will request documents such as W-2 forms, bank statements or pay stubs to verify your income.

Most lenders require borrowers to have a stable source of income and will request documents such as W-2 forms, bank statements or pay stubs to verify your income. Documentation. Lenders require specific documentation to verify your credit history, identity, address and income. Common documents include a Social Security number, government ID or passport, utility bill and pay stub.

Lenders require specific documentation to verify your credit history, identity, address and income. Common documents include a Social Security number, government ID or passport, utility bill and pay stub. Loan uses. Before applying, make sure your lender permits your intended use of the funds. You can use most personal installment loans for just about any legal expense. Some lenders don’t prohibit using the funds for business-related expenses and higher education. Lenders may require you to specify the use of the loan to understand if the loan is worth the risk of lending.

Installment Loan Risks

Installment loans aren’t risk-free. You may encounter the following risks:

Long-term payments. With an installment loan, you’re committing to long-term payments, regardless of any changes to your financial status over time.

With an installment loan, you’re committing to long-term payments, regardless of any changes to your financial status over time. Defaulting. If you lose your ability to repay your loan, you risk defaulting. Defaulting on a loan can negatively impact your credit score and can lead to your lender sending the loan to collections. At that point, the collections agency can garnish your wages, put a lien against your home or take other measures to recoup their losses.

With these risks in mind, consider how much you can afford to repay and use a loan calculator to estimate your loan payments.

Alternatives to Payday and Installment Loans

If you’re looking for a loan, there are alternatives to payday loans and installment loans, including:

Payday alternative loans (PAL). If you are a member of a credit union that belongs to the National Credit Union Administration, you can apply for a PAL. PALs can range from $200 to $1,000 with terms from one to six months.

If you are a member of a credit union that belongs to the National Credit Union Administration, you can apply for a PAL. PALs can range from $200 to $1,000 with terms from one to six months. Credit cards. Most cards offer revolving credit, which allows you to borrow and reuse funds as you repay your balance. Credit cards can have higher interest rates than installment loans, but the APR can be much lower than the fees payday loans charge.

Most cards offer revolving credit, which allows you to borrow and reuse funds as you repay your balance. Credit cards can have higher interest rates than installment loans, but the APR can be much lower than the fees payday loans charge. Cash advance apps. If you’re in need of a small loan, the best cash advance apps allow you to borrow against your next paycheck with predictable fees—as long as you pay the loan back on time.

If you’re in need of a small loan, the best cash advance apps allow you to borrow against your next paycheck with predictable fees—as long as you pay the loan back on time. Friends and family. Asking someone close to you for a loan can be a quick way to cover a financial expense. Before accepting any money, write a contract so you both know how and when the loan will be repaid.

