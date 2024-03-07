News & Insights

Markets
PYCR

Paycor Prices 8 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock By Investment Funds; Stock Down In Pre-market

March 07, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR), a provider of human capital management software, Thursday announced the pricing of public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock sold by investment funds being advised by Apax Partners LLP at a price public price of $20.15 per share.

Paycor shares are trading down around 5 percent in pre-market activity.

The public offering consists of 5,651,106 shares offered by Pride Feeder, LP, and 2,348,894 shares offered by AIX Pride Syndication L.P.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the public offering.

Pride Aggregator, LP will distribute 11,038,476 shares of Paycor's common stock out of which 8,000,000 shares will be offered for sale in the offering and 2,517,635 shares that are not part of the public offering will be subject to a 30-day lock-up with the remaining 520,841 shares that are not in the offering to be distributed among around 80 limited partners who won't be subject to lock-ups.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the underwriter for this offering.

The offering is expected to close on March 11.

In premarket activity, Paycor shares are trading at $19.60, down 4.62% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.