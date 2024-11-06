Paycor HCM sees Q2 revenue $176M-$178M, consensus $177.14M

Sees Q2 adjusted operating income $26M-$27M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PYCR:
- ai-powered-assistant-to-boost-productivity" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Paycor HCM launches new AI-powered assistant to boost productivity
- Paycor HCM launches Integration Platform to transform connevtivity
- Paycor HCM elects Armstrong to its board of directors
- Paycor HCM price target raised to $15 from $13 at Jefferies
- Paycor HCM initiated with an Overweight at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.