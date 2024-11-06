Paycor HCM sees FY25 revenue $726M-$733M, consensus $726.06M

Sees FY25 adjusted operating margin $127M-$130M. The company said, “We continued to pragmatically invest in sales and product expansion to fuel future growth while demonstrating the scalability of our business model with significant margin and free cash flow expansion. We remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive growth and significantly higher operating leverage over the longer-term.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.