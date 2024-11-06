News & Insights

Paycor HCM sees FY25 revenue $726M-$733M, consensus $726.06M

November 06, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Sees FY25 adjusted operating margin $127M-$130M. The company said, “We continued to pragmatically invest in sales and product expansion to fuel future growth while demonstrating the scalability of our business model with significant margin and free cash flow expansion. We remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive growth and significantly higher operating leverage over the longer-term.”

