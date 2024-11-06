Paycor HCM reports Q1 EPS 10c, consensus 8c

Reports Q1 revenue $167.48M, consensus $162.18M. “Paycor had an impressive start to the year, delivering 17% revenue growth year-over-year,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “Our continued success is a testament to the strength of our award-winning HCM solution, which empowers leaders to drive tangible business results through connectivity with people, data, and expertise.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.