Paycor HCM price target raised to $18 from $15 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Paycor HCM (PYCR) to $18 from $15 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said theposted a healthy Q1 beat and overall it was a good print that should drive a modest positive reaction in shares.
