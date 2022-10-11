Nasdaq-Listed Companies
PYCR

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.2% this week, taking one-year losses to 15%

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) share price up 10% in a single quarter. In contrast, the stock is down for the year. But at least it bettered the loss of 22% in its market.

Since Paycor HCM has shed US$332m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Paycor HCM wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Paycor HCM increased its revenue by 22%. We think that is pretty nice growth. While the share price drop of 15% over twelve months certainly won't delight holders, it's not bad in a weak market. We'd venture the revenue growth helped inspire some faith from holders. So we definitely think this is a good candidate for further research; share price down, revenue up.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
NasdaqGS:PYCR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Paycor HCM in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Paycor HCM shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 15%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 22%. On the plus side, the share price has bounced a full 10% in the last three months. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Paycor HCM , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYCR

Latest Nasdaq-Listed Companies Videos

Behind the Bell: Nayax

Oct 04, 2022

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Nasdaq-Listed Companies

Explore

Most Popular