Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.2% this week, taking one-year losses to 15%

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) share price up 10% in a single quarter. In contrast, the stock is down for the year. But at least it bettered the loss of 22% in its market.

Since Paycor HCM has shed US$332m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Paycor HCM wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Paycor HCM increased its revenue by 22%. We think that is pretty nice growth. While the share price drop of 15% over twelve months certainly won't delight holders, it's not bad in a weak market. We'd venture the revenue growth helped inspire some faith from holders. So we definitely think this is a good candidate for further research; share price down, revenue up.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Paycor HCM in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Paycor HCM shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 15%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 22%. On the plus side, the share price has bounced a full 10% in the last three months. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Paycor HCM , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.