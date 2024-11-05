News & Insights

Paycor HCM launches new AI-powered assistant to boost productivity

November 05, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Paycor HCM (PYCR) announced the release of Paycor Assistant, an AI-powered HR companion that gives customers an easier, faster, and more intuitive way to interact with and extract value from Paycor’s solutions. “With the launch of Paycor Assistant, we are proudly demonstrating our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience with AI and providing expertise at their fingertips,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. “By delivering an intelligent companion that makes HR engagement frictionless and uncomplicated, we’re helping front-line leaders – who manage nearly two-thirds of the workforce – reduce administrative burden and focus on higher value initiatives.”

