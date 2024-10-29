Paycor HCM launches Integration Platform to transform connevtivity

Paycor HCM (PYCR) announced the launch of its Integration Platform, offering flexible solutions to make connecting data and systems easier, especially for organizations who don’t have in-house IT or developer support. The platform enables customers to integrate their third-party HR software and business applications more efficiently, as well as drive better data accuracy and real-time availability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.