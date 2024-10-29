News & Insights

Paycor HCM launches Integration Platform to transform connevtivity

October 29, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Paycor HCM (PYCR) announced the launch of its Integration Platform, offering flexible solutions to make connecting data and systems easier, especially for organizations who don’t have in-house IT or developer support. The platform enables customers to integrate their third-party HR software and business applications more efficiently, as well as drive better data accuracy and real-time availability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

