Paycor HCM, Inc. Reports Q2 FY 2025 Financial Results and Announces Definitive Agreement for Acquisition by Paychex, Inc.

Paycor HCM reports Q2 fiscal 2025 results, announcing acquisition by Paychex, with revenue growth and improved margins.

Paycor HCM, Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Paychex, Inc. in an all-cash merger valued at approximately $4.1 billion. In its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Paycor reported total revenues of $180.4 million, reflecting a 13% year-over-year increase, while recurring revenues rose 14% to $167.4 million. The company achieved an operating profit of $1.2 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the previous year, and adjusted operating income increased by 36% to $31.8 million. Although there was a net loss of $2.0 million, adjusted net income rose to $25.0 million. The merger, which has received board approval, is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals, and will result in Paycor becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paychex. Due to the pending transaction, Paycor will not hold anearnings conference callor provide further financial guidance for the fiscal year.

Full Release







Entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Paychex, Inc.



















Q2





Total revenues of $





180.4





million,





an increase





of





13%





year-over-year, while expanding operating margins



















Q2





Recurring revenues of $





167.4





million, an increase of





14%





year-over-year













CINCINNATI, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor” or the “Company”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended December 31, 2024.







Second





Quarter Fiscal Year





2025





Financial Highlights











Total revenues



were $180.4 million, an increase of 13% from the second quarter of FY 2024.











were $180.4 million, an increase of 13% from the second quarter of FY 2024.





Operating profit



was $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $26.2 million from the second quarter of FY 2024 or 1% of Total revenues compared to (16%) in the second quarter of FY 2024.











was $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $26.2 million from the second quarter of FY 2024 or 1% of Total revenues compared to (16%) in the second quarter of FY 2024.





Adjusted operating income



* was $31.8 million, compared to $23.3 million or an increase of 36% from the second quarter of FY 2024, or 18% of Total revenues compared to 15% in the second quarter of FY 2024.











* was $31.8 million, compared to $23.3 million or an increase of 36% from the second quarter of FY 2024, or 18% of Total revenues compared to 15% in the second quarter of FY 2024.





Net loss



was $2.0 million, compared to $26.2 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.











was $2.0 million, compared to $26.2 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.





Adjusted net income



* was $25.0 million, compared to $18.7 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.











* was $25.0 million, compared to $18.7 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.





Net cash provided by operating activities



improved to $37.1 million from $26.2 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.











improved to $37.1 million from $26.2 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.





Adjusted free cash flow



* improved to $28.5 million from $14.8 million for the second quarter of FY 2024.













*Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release.









Pending Merger with Paychex, Inc.







On January 7, 2025, we announced that we had entered into a definitive agreement (“Merger Agreement”) to be acquired by Paychex, Inc. (“Paychex”) in an all-cash transaction structured as a merger and valued at approximately $4.1 billion, or $22.50 per share. The per-share merger consideration represents a premium of approximately 19% over Paycor's 30-day volume weighted average trading price as of the unaffected trading date of January 3, 2025. The Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by Company’s Board of Directors, as well as the holders of a majority of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The merger is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2025, subject to satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the merger, we will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paychex, and our common stock will be delisted from Nasdaq.





Given the pending transaction, we will not be hosting anearnings conference call are suspending financial guidance for fiscal year 2025, and will not provide financial guidance for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







We intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a preliminary and definitive information statement relating to the proposed transaction. The definitive information statement will be mailed to Paycor’s stockholders. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE INFORMATION STATEMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.





A free copy of the information statement and other related documents (when available) filed by the Company with the SEC may be found on the “SEC Filings” section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://www.investors.paycor.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.







No Offer







No person has commenced soliciting proxies in connection with the proposed transaction referenced in this release, and this release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities.







About Paycor







Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.​







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to the Merger Agreement. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect our business and the price of our common stock; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; potential litigation relating to the merger that could be instituted against the parties to the Merger Agreement or their respective directors or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; uncertainty as to timing of completion of the merger; risks that the benefits of the merger are not realized when and as expected; our ability to manage our growth effectively; the potential unauthorized access to our customers’ or their employees’ personal data as a result of a breach of our or our vendors’ security measures; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; the timing of payments made to employees and taxing authorities relative to the timing of when a customer’s electronic funds transfers are settled to our account; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the continued service of our key executives; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; risks specifically associated with our development and use of artificial intelligence in our solutions; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the proper operation of our software; our relationships with third parties that provide financial and other functionality integrated into our HCM platform; the extent to which negative macroeconomic conditions persist or worsen in the markets in which we or our customers operate; and the impact of an economic downturn or recession in the United States or global economy. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, in each case that are included in costs of revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as income (loss) from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets and naming rights, stock-based compensation expense, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to secondary offerings, professional, consulting and other costs and acquisition costs, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before amortization of naming rights and stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to secondary offerings, professional, consulting and other costs and acquisition costs, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based compensation expense, (viii) adjusted net income as income (loss) before expense (benefit) for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets and naming rights, accretion expense associated with the naming rights, change in fair value of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation expense, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to secondary offerings, professional, consulting and other costs and acquisition costs, all of which are tax effected by applying an adjusted effective income tax rate, (ix) adjusted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by adjusted shares outstanding, which includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net income (loss) per share calculation, (x) adjusted free cash flow as cash provided (used) by operating activities less the purchase of property and equipment and internally developed software costs, excluding other certain corporate expenses, which are included in cash provided (used) by operating activities and (xi) adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenues.





The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, income (loss) from operations, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and cash provided (used) by operating activities. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.







Investor Relations:







Rachel White





513-954-7388







IR@paycor.com









Media Relations:







Carly Pennekamp





513-954-7282







PR@paycor.com

























Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except share amounts)

































December 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













Assets









(Unaudited)























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





114,569













$





117,958













Accounts receivable, net allowance for credit losses









58,252

















48,164













Deferred contract costs









75,440

















70,377













Prepaid expenses









13,284

















12,749













Other current assets









9,397

















3,458













Current assets before funds held for clients









270,942

















252,706













Funds held for clients









1,333,368

















1,109,136













Total current assets









1,604,310

















1,361,842













Property and equipment, net









34,087

















35,220













Operating lease right-of-use assets









14,308

















14,417













Goodwill









765,904

















766,653













Intangible assets, net









137,327

















171,493













Capitalized software, net









72,046

















67,376













Long-term deferred contract costs









199,450

















189,826













Other long-term assets









2,770

















2,566













Total assets





$





2,830,202













$





2,609,393















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





21,327













$





27,309













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









24,851

















26,450













Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses









36,190

















44,923













Deferred revenue









13,395

















13,600













Current liabilities before client fund obligations









95,763

















112,282













Client fund obligations









1,333,944

















1,111,373













Total current liabilities









1,429,707

















1,223,655













Deferred income taxes









10,726

















16,019













Long-term operating leases









12,765

















13,447













Other long-term liabilities









67,986

















69,346













Total liabilities









1,521,184

















1,322,467













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:





















Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 181,251,037 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 178,210,263 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024









181

















178













Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024









(245,074)

















(245,074)













Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









2,111,961

















2,081,668













Accumulated deficit









(557,769)

















(548,437)













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(281)

















(1,409)













Total stockholders' equity









1,309,018

















1,286,926













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,830,202













$





2,609,393































Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share amounts)

































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues:





































Recurring and other revenue





$





167,388













$





147,232













$





321,387













$





279,940













Interest income on funds held for clients









13,050

















12,309

















26,527

















23,189













Total revenues









180,438

















159,541

















347,914

















303,129













Cost of revenues









62,186

















55,125

















121,403

















106,503













Gross profit









118,252

















104,416

















226,511

















196,626













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing









60,137

















57,753

















116,926

















110,531













General and administrative









38,554

















56,173

















86,850

















104,922













Research and development









18,369

















16,665

















35,797

















30,720













Total operating expenses









117,060

















130,591

















239,573

















246,173













Income (loss) from operations









1,192

















(26,175)

















(13,062)

















(49,547)













Other (expense) income:





































Interest expense









(1,135)

















(1,153)

















(2,273)

















(2,397)













Other









780

















(1,745)

















2,450

















(814)













Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes









837

















(29,073)

















(12,885)

















(52,758)













Income tax expense (benefit)









2,885

















(2,824)

















(3,553)

















(5,913)













Net loss





$





(2,048)













$





(26,249)













$





(9,332)













$





(46,845)













Basic and diluted net loss per share





$





(0.01)













$





(0.15)













$





(0.05)













$





(0.26)













Weighted average common shares outstanding:





































Basic and diluted









179,592,666

















177,567,397

















179,161,188

















177,260,396































Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













(in thousands)





























Six Months Ended

















December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net loss





$





(9,332)













$





(46,845)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation









2,848

















2,997













Amortization of intangible assets and software









57,533

















68,312













Amortization of deferred contract costs









38,638

















29,876













Stock-based compensation expense









28,806

















35,964













Deferred tax benefit









(6,040)

















(5,937)













Bad debt expense









3,301

















2,870













Loss on sale of investments









147

















142













Loss on foreign currency exchange









442

















4













Gain on lease exit









—

















(29)













Naming rights accretion expense









2,012

















2,061













Change in fair value of deferred consideration









(112)

















2,816













Other









44

















44













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable









(11,689)

















(17,003)













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(6,055)

















(7,487)













Accounts payable









(5,824)

















(3,207)













Accrued liabilities and other









(12,757)

















(10,892)













Deferred revenue









112

















255













Deferred contract costs









(53,325)

















(53,904)













Net cash provided by operating activities









28,749

















37













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities









(114,162)

















(151,939)













Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities









106,052

















103,453













Purchase of property and equipment









(1,756)

















(2,068)













Acquisition of intangible assets









(1,553)

















(4,133)













Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired









—

















(28)













Internally developed software costs









(26,484)

















(25,308)













Net cash used in investing activities









(37,903)

















(80,023)













Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations









221,962

















270,540













Payment of contingent consideration









(1,329)

















—













Payment of capital expenditure financing









—

















(3,689)













Repayments of debt and finance lease obligations









(597)

















(536)













Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements









(1,957)

















(1,829)













Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









3,444

















4,172













Net cash provided by financing activities









221,523

















268,658













Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents









21

















11













Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients









212,390

















188,683













Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of period









910,580

















879,046













Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of period





$





1,122,970













$





1,067,729













Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information:





















Capital expenditures in accounts payable





$





54













$





39













Cash paid for interest





$





—













$





145













Capital lease asset obtained in exchange for capital lease liabilities





$





—













$





3,393













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Consolidated Balance Sheets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





114,569













$





61,719













Funds held for clients









1,008,401

















1,006,010













Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients





$





1,122,970













$





1,067,729















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures









Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended











(in thousands)







December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Gross Profit*





$





118,252













$





104,416













$





226,511













$





196,626















Gross Profit Margin













65.5





%





















65.4





%





















65.1





%





















64.9





%















Amortization of intangible assets









914

















634

















1,789

















2,009













Stock-based compensation expense









1,954

















2,404

















3,456

















3,999













Corporate adjustments









—

















—

















21

















—













Adjusted Gross Profit*





$





121,120













$





107,454













$





231,777













$





202,634















Adjusted Gross Profit Margin













67.1





%





















67.4





%





















66.6





%





















66.8





%

















*





Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit were burdened by depreciation expense of $0.5 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit were burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $11.2 million and $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $21.8 million and $17.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $11.4 million and $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $22.2 million and $17.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.









Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended











(in thousands)







December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Income (Loss) from Operations





$





1,192













$





(26,175)













$





(13,062)













$





(49,547)















Operating Margin













0.7





%





















(16.4)



%























(3.8)



%























(16.3)



%

















Amortization of intangible assets









12,023

















24,963

















35,719

















50,673













Stock-based compensation expense









16,141

















23,049

















28,806

















35,964













(Gain) loss on lease exit*









(6)

















115

















—

















(29)













Corporate adjustments**









2,442

















1,345

















3,129

















2,156













Adjusted Operating Income





$





31,792













$





23,297













$





54,592













$





39,217















Adjusted Operating Income Margin













17.6





%





















14.6





%





















15.7





%





















12.9





%

















* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities.









** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 relate to professional costs associated with the Paychex merger of $1.7 million for both periods and professional, consulting, and other costs associated with strategic initiatives of $0.7 million and $1.4





million





, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 relate to costs associated with the secondary offering completed in December 2023 (“December 2023 Secondary Offering”) of $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.









Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended











(in thousands)







December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Sales and Marketing expenses





$





60,137













$





57,753













$





116,926













$





110,531













Amortization of intangible assets









(1,058)

















(1,058)

















(2,117)

















(2,117)













Stock-based compensation expense









(5,330)

















(7,224)

















(9,515)

















(11,542)













Adjusted Sales and Marketing expenses





$





53,749













$





49,471













$





105,294













$





96,872













General and Administrative expenses





$





38,554













$





56,173













$





86,850













$





104,922













Amortization of intangible assets









(10,051)

















(23,272)

















(31,813)

















(46,548)













Stock-based compensation expense









(6,051)

















(9,951)

















(10,837)

















(15,023)













Gain (loss) on lease exit*









6

















(115)

















—

















29













Corporate adjustments**









(2,442)

















(1,345)

















(3,108)

















(2,156)













Adjusted General and Administrative expenses





$





20,016













$





21,490













$





41,092













$





41,224













Research and Development expenses





$





18,369













$





16,665













$





35,797













$





30,720













Stock-based compensation expense









(2,806)

















(3,470)

















(4,998)

















(5,400)













Adjusted Research and Development expenses





$





15,563













$





13,195













$





30,799













$





25,320















* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities.









**





Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 relate to professional costs associated with the Paychex merger of $1.7 million for both periods and professional, consulting, and other costs associated with strategic initiatives of $0.7 million and $1.4





million





, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 relate to costs associated with the secondary offering completed in December 2023 (“December 2023 Secondary Offering”) of $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended











(in thousands)







December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net gain (loss) before benefit for income taxes





$





837













$





(29,073)













$





(12,885)













$





(52,758)













Amortization of intangible assets









12,023

















24,963

















35,719

















50,673













Naming rights accretion expense









1,006

















1,031

















2,012

















2,061













Change in fair value of deferred consideration









—

















2,816

















(112)

















2,816













Stock-based compensation expense









16,141

















23,049

















28,806

















35,964













(Gain) loss on lease exit*









(6)

















115

















—

















(29)













Corporate adjustments**









2,442

















1,345

















3,129

















2,156













Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes









32,443

















24,246

















56,669

















40,883













Income tax effect on adjustments***









(7,462)

















(5,577)

















(13,034)

















(9,403)













Adjusted Net Income





$





24,981













$





18,669













$





43,635













$





31,480

















































Adjusted Net Income Per Share





$





0.14













$





0.11













$





0.24













$





0.18













Adjusted shares outstanding****









180,681,049

















177,740,047

















179,772,462

















177,537,308















* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities.









** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 relate to professional costs associated with the Paychex merger of $1.7 million for both periods and professional, consulting, and other costs associated with strategic initiatives of $0.7 million and $1.4





million





, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 relate to costs associated with the secondary offering completed in December 2023 (“December 2023 Secondary Offering”) of $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.







***



Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes is tax effected using an adjusted effective income tax rate of 23.0% for each of the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.







****



A





djusted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them in the computation of net income per share would have an anti-dilutive effect.









Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended











(in thousands)







December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





37,060













$





26,166













$





28,749













$





37













Purchase of property and equipment*









(418)

















(633)

















(1,587)

















(2,068)













Internally developed software costs









(13,043)

















(12,054)

















(26,484)

















(25,308)













Corporate adjustments**









4,885

















1,345

















5,572

















2,156













Adjusted Free Cash Flow





$





28,484













$





14,824













$





6,250













$





(25,183)















Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin













15.8





%





















9.3





%





















1.8





%





















(8.3)



%



















* Represents purchases of property & equipment, net of $0.2 million of leasehold improvements related to the new Headquarters lease for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.









** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 relate to contingent consideration of $4.2 million for both periods and professional, consulting, and other costs associated with strategic initiatives of $0.7 million and $1.4





million





, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 relate to costs associated with the secondary offering completed in December 2023 (“December 2023 Secondary Offering”) of $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.





