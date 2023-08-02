Paycor HCM Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PYCR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paycor HCM Inc (Symbol: PYCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.07, changing hands as low as $23.75 per share. Paycor HCM Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PYCR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.50 per share, with $34.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.