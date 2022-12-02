Markets
PYCR

Paycor Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

December 02, 2022 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) announced the upsize and pricing of the underwritten public offering of its common stock by investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP at a price to the public of $28.60 per share. The size of the offering increased from the previously announced 5 million shares of common stock to an aggregate of 6 million shares of common stock.

The offering consists of 4,238,329 shares offered by Pride Feeder, L.P. and 1,761,671 shares offered by AIX Pride Syndication, L.P., respectively. Each of the selling stockholders are controlled by investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP.

The offering is expected to close on December 6, 2022.

