Paycom's (PAYC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Paycom Software PAYC delivered solid third-quarter 2022 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year.



The online payroll and human resource technology provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The bottom line improved 38% from 92 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2022, Paycom reported revenues of $334 million, beating the consensus mark of $328.1 million and improving 30% year over year. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross-selling to existing clients.

Shares of PAYC have declined 33.2% in the past year.

Quarter in Detail

Paycom’s recurring revenues (representing 98.2% of total revenues) improved 30.6% to $328.2 million in the third quarter.

Adjusted gross profits climbed 309.6% from the year-ago period to $280.5 million. However, the adjusted gross margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year basis to 83.9%, primarily on the workforce returning to offices and aggressive hiring.

Paycom’s adjusted EBITDA increased 40.5% year over year to $126 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 270 bps to 37.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Paycom exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $317.2 million compared with $279 million recorded in the previous quarter.

The company’s balance sheet comprises net long-term debt of $29 million, which remained flat sequentially.

During third-quarter 2022, PAYC generated an operating cash flow of $67.6 million. During the first nine months of 2022, the company generated $236.6 million worth of operating cash flow.

Guidance

Paycom raised its guidance for full-year 2022. The company now predicts 2022 revenues to be between $1.371 billion and $1.373 billion compared with the earlier estimate of $1.354-$1.356 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be in the $560-$562 million range compared with the prior guided range of $546-$548 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Paycom estimates revenues between $366 million and $368 million. Management projects adjusted EBITDA of $144-$146 million.

