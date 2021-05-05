Paycom's (PAYC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Paycom Software PAYC reported first-quarter 2021 results on Tuesday. This online payroll and human resource technology provider’s adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.52% and rose 10.5% year over year.

Revenues

The company generated revenues of $272.2 million, which increased 12.3% from the year-earlier period and surpassed the consensus mark of $271 million. This year-over-year increase was mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of lower forms, filings and adjustments due to reduced hiring in COVID-impacted industries.



In its earnings conference call, Paycom noted that the 150-bp interest-rate cut in March 2020 that led to an additional weekly recurring revenue loss of $350,000 remained unchanged during the first quarter.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit increased 11% from the year-ago period to $236.9 million. However, adjusted gross margin contracted 110 bps on a year-on-year basis to 87%.



Paycom Software’s adjusted EBITDA increased 12.8% year on year to $133 million. Further, adjusted EBITDA margin advanced 20 bps to 48.9%

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Paycom Software exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $215.1 million compared with the $151.7 million recorded in the prior year .



The company’s balance sheet comprises net long-term debt of $30.5 million compared with the previous quarter’s $30.9 million.



Cash from operations was $89.5 million in the quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter, Paycom Software estimates revenues between $231 million and $233 million.



Management projects adjusted EBITDA of $80-$82 million.

