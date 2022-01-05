Paycom Software's (NYSE:PAYC) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 23% in that time. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 713% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.9%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Paycom Software achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 52% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 132.41.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PAYC Earnings Per Share Growth January 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

Paycom Software shareholders are down 8.2% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 52% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Paycom Software that you should be aware of.

