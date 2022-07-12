Paycom Software Stock Rally Driven By Strong Sales Growth

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) stock price jumped more than 2.5x from $122 in 2018 end, to around $326 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its revenues. The company, an online payroll and human resource technology provider, actually witnessed a rise in its P/S multiple, too, and this helped further drive a rise in the company’s stock price. Due to this, the stock managed to strongly outperform the S&P, which has risen a little over 55%, in comparison, over this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Paycom Software Stock Moved: PAYC Stock Has Gained 166% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Paycom’s Total Revenue jumped 126% from $1.1 billion in FY 2018 to $2.5 billion currently

Paycom’s total revenue has risen steadily from $1.1 billion in FY ’18 to $2.1 billion in FY ’21 and currently stands even higher at $2.5 billion.

As of FY ’21, the firm operates across a single operating segment, which has seen consistent growth each year since FY 2018.

For details about Paycom revenues and comparison to peers, see Paycom Software (PAYC) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 125% from $19.43 in FY ’18 to $43.64 currently

Paycom revenue rose consistently from $1.1 billion in FY ’18 to $2.5 billion currently, while the outstanding share count increased marginally from 57.8 million in FY ’18 to 58.2 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $19.43 in FY ’18 to $43.64 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Paycom jumped from 6.6x in 2018-end to 16.3x by 2020 end, but has pulled back to 7.5x currently, still around 13% higher than its 2018 level

Due to Paycom’s stellar performance since 2018-end, its P/S multiple rose strongly from 6.6x in 2018-end to as high as 16.3x by late 2020.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 7.5x, still 13% higher than its 2018 level.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Jul 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PAYC Return 15% -23% 606% S&P 500 Return 3% -18% 74% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 6% -18% 221%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 7/8/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

