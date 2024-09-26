Is Paycom Software Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Paycom Software, Inc. ( PAYC ), headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, provides cloud-based human capital management software solutions. With a market cap of $10.09 billion , Paycom delivers innovative, user-friendly software to help businesses streamline payroll and HR processes.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are classified as "large-cap" stocks. Paycom Software exemplifies this with its robust market position and steady human capital management software industry growth.

PAYC shares are trading 40.1% below their 52-week high of $279.96 , which they hit on Oct. 10, 2023. The stock has gained 18.6% over the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ), which has gained 4.6% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PAYC is down 18.8% on a YTD basis, and the shares have declined 35% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the SPX has gained 20% in 2024 and rallied 31.9% over the past year.

To confirm its bullish trend, PAYC has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early September. However, it's trading below the 200-day moving average since early August 2023.

On Jul. 31, PAYC rose marginally after the company released its Q2 earnings report . It reported a second-quarter profit of $68 million, or adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, exceeding Wall Street's expectations of $1.58 per share. The company posted revenue of $437.5 million, surpassing forecasts of $436.2 million.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, PAYC’s competitor, Workday, Inc. ( WDAY ), has outperformed the stock. WDAY has gained 5.1% on a YTD basis.

Despite the stock's recent strong price performance, analysts are cautious about PAYC's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" from 19 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $179.85 , suggesting a premium of 7.2% to its current levels.

