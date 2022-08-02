Paycom Software Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $57.4 million or $0.99 per share, up from $52.3 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted profit rose to $73.0 million or $1.26 per share from $56.5 million or $0.97 per share in the same period last year.

Revenues rose 30.9% to $316.9 million from $242.1 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues were $311.5 million, up 31.1% from the comparable prior year period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $1.12 per share on revenues of $308.73 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects revenues of $327 million to $329 million for the third quarter and $1.354 billion to $1.356 billion for full year 2022. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $318.62 million and $1.33 billion for the third quarter and full year 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.