Paycom Software (PAYC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Paycom Software (PAYC) ending at $206.60, denoting a +1.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had gained 14.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paycom Software in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.78, reflecting a 2.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $422.54 million, indicating a 14.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.65 per share and a revenue of $1.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.59% and +22.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paycom Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Currently, Paycom Software is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Paycom Software is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.68.

Investors should also note that PAYC has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.