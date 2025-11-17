Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Decreased by 14.59% to 214.21

The average one-year price target for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has been revised to $214.21 / share. This is a decrease of 14.59% from the prior estimate of $250.79 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.95% from the latest reported closing price of $166.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.19%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 57,036K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 2,636K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,905K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 54.79% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,709K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,615K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 0.75% over the last quarter.

