Paycom Software (PAYC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paycom Software (PAYC) closed at $325.62, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had gained 21.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PAYC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 26.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190.80 million, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PAYC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PAYC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PAYC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 75.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.92.

Meanwhile, PAYC's PEG ratio is currently 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PAYC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

