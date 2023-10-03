Paycom Software (PAYC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paycom Software (PAYC) closed at $261.54, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had lost 12.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paycom Software as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 27.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $411.01 million, up 22.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.70 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.41% and +24.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paycom Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Paycom Software currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Paycom Software currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.77, so we one might conclude that Paycom Software is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PAYC has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

