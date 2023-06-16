Paycom Software (PAYC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paycom Software (PAYC) closed at $319.92, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had gained 14.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paycom Software as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $398.19 million, up 25.64% from the year-ago period.

PAYC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.69 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.24% and +24.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paycom Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. Paycom Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paycom Software has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.11 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.11.

Meanwhile, PAYC's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAYC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

