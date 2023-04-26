Paycom Software (PAYC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paycom Software (PAYC) closed the most recent trading day at $285.70, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had gained 5.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paycom Software as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Paycom Software is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $444.23 million, up 25.66% from the prior-year quarter.

PAYC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.34% and +23.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paycom Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Paycom Software currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Paycom Software is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.4.

Investors should also note that PAYC has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PAYC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAYC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

