Paycom Software, Inc.'s (NYSE:PAYC) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

Paycom Software, Inc.'s (NYSE:PAYC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 75.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Paycom Software certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Paycom Software.

Is There Enough Growth For Paycom Software?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Paycom Software would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 35% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 45% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 32% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.5% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Paycom Software is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Paycom Software's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Paycom Software maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Paycom Software is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Paycom Software. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

