Paycom Software, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $45.38 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $31.41 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $193.41 million from $150.33 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $45.38 Mln. vs. $31.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $193.41 Mln vs. $150.33 Mln last year.

