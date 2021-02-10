Paycom Software, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $24.37 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $45.38 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.09 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $220.95 million from $193.41 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $49.09 Mln. vs. $50.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $220.95 Mln vs. $193.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 - $272 Mln

