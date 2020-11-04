Paycom Software, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $27.28 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $39.15 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.56 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $196.53 million from $175.01 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $40.56 Mln. vs. $41.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $196.53 Mln vs. $175.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $212.0 - $214.0 Mln

