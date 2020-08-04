Markets
PAYC

Paycom Software, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $28.59 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $48.76 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.94 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $181.59 million from $169.31 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $35.94 Mln. vs. $43.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $181.59 Mln vs. $169.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $191 - $193 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAYC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular