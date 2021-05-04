Paycom Software, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $64.62 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $63.02 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.91 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $272.20 million from $242.37 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $85.91 Mln. vs. $77.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q1): $272.20 Mln vs. $242.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $231 - $233 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.017 - $1.019 Bln

