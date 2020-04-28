Paycom Software, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $63.02 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $47.28 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.93 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $242.37 million from $199.94 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $77.93 Mln. vs. $69.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $242.37 Mln vs. $199.94 Mln last year.

