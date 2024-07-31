News & Insights

Markets
PAYC

Paycom Software, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 31, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $67.970 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $64.516 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.835 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $437.512 million from $401.139 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $67.970 Mln. vs. $64.516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $437.512 Mln vs. $401.139 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $444 - $449 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.860 - $1.875 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAYC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.