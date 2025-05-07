Paycom Software, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $139.4 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $247.2 million, or $4.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.7 million or $2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $530.5 million from $499.9 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139.4 Mln. vs. $247.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $530.5 Mln vs. $499.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.023 to $2.038 Bln

