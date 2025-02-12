PAYCOM SOFTWARE Earnings Results: $PAYC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAYCOM SOFTWARE ($PAYC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, beating estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $493,800,000, beating estimates of $490,425,180 by $3,374,820.

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Insider Trading Activity

PAYCOM SOFTWARE insiders have traded $PAYC stock on the open market 544 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 544 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD R. RICHISON (CEO, President and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 544 sales selling 249,600 shares for an estimated $43,363,731.

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of PAYCOM SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Government Contracts

We have seen $219,340 of award payments to $PAYC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

