Paycom rises 22.9%

Paycom (PAYC) is up 22.9%, or $39.49 to $211.75.
- Paycom price target raised to $197 from $183 at BMO Capital
- Paycom price target raised to $191 from $160 at Piper Sandler
- Paycom price target raised to $181 from $172 at Barclays
- Paycom price target raised to $175 from $170 at Jefferies
