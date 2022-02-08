Paycom Projects Revenue Above Street View

(RTTNews) - An Oklahoma-based tech company, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) guided its revenue for the first quarter of the upcoming financial year as well as the full year. The projection was above the Street guidance.

According to the quarterly reports by the company, the revenue guidance for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year was in the range of $342 million to $344 million. For the full year, the company guides revenue of $1.314 billion to $1.316 billion.

On average, thirteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated revenue $341.17 million for the next quarter and $1.05 billion for the entire year.

