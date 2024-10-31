News & Insights

Paycom price target raised to $197 from $183 at BMO Capital

October 31, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Paycom (PAYC) to $197 from $183 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Against relatively low expectations, the upside in the quarter to 11% revenue growth was better than expected with underlying business conditions sounding similar to peers, while its EBITDA was much stronger, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

