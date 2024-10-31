News & Insights

Paycom price target raised to $196 from $172 at Citi

October 31, 2024 — 05:35 am EDT

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Paycom (PAYC) to $196 from $172 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a solid Q3 and sales activity continued to improve beyond September, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm remains cautious until it has more conviction in the forward estimate path with a potential last cut into 2025.

Stocks mentioned

PAYC

