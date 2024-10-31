News & Insights

Paycom price target raised to $191 from $160 at Piper Sandler

October 31, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani raised the firm’s price target on Paycom (PAYC) to $191 from $160 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Paycom delivered upside to Q3 revenue expectations, with EBITDA well-ahead of consensus. Given momentum, Piper sees potential upside particularly with margins.

