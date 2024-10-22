Paycom price target raised to $170 from $155 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Paycom (PAYC) to $170 from $155 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the payroll sector. Over the course of 2024, growth and margin expectations reset across the board and the stocks underperformed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the combination of more reasonable expectations and valuation multiples make it more constructive on the group heading into earnings. Employment remains resilient, Jefferies contends.

