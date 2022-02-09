Paycom (PAYC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Paycom Software PAYC reported better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The online payroll and human resource technology provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 per share. The bottom line improved 32.1% from 84 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported revenues of $285 million, beating the consensus mark of $275.8 million and improving 29% year over year. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by the new client additions and continued focus on cross-selling to the existing clients.

Paycom Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paycom Software, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paycom Software, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Paycom’s recurring revenues (representing 98.3% of total revenues) improved 29.2% to $280 million in the fourth quarter.

The adjusted gross profit climbed 26.8% from the year-ago period to $239.7 million. However, the adjusted gross margin contracted 140 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year basis to 84.1%, primarily on the workforce returning to offices and aggressive hiring.

Paycom’s adjusted EBITDA increased 30.2% year over year to $109.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 bps to 38.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Paycom exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $278 million compared with $230.9 million recorded in the previous quarter.

The company’s balance sheet comprises net long-term debt of $29.2 million compared with the previous quarter’s $27.8 million.

During the full-year 2021, it generated an operating cash flow of $319.4 million.

Full-Year Highlights

Paycom reported revenues of $1.06 billion in full-year 2021, up 25.4% year over year. Recurring revenues grew 25.5% to $1.04 billion.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings were $4.48 per share, indicating a surge of 28.4% year over year.

For the full-year 2021, adjusted EBITDA (accounting for 39.7% of revenues) increased 26.8% year over year to $419.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 bps to 39.7%.

Guidance

Paycom forecast 2022 revenues between $1.314 billion and $1.316 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $524-$526 million.

For the first quarter of 2022, Paycom estimates revenues between $342 million and $344 million. Management projects an adjusted EBITDA of $161-$163 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Paycom currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the iPhone maker Apple AAPL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices ADI and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.43 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5.9% to $6.15 per share in the past 30 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has appreciated 29.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.79 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 7 cents to $7.53 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. Shares of ADI have gained 6.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis Technologies first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 87 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 4.1% to $3.55 per share in the last 60 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 74.4% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.